CHC 245th Birthday

WASHINGTON (Nov. 13, 2020) Rear Adm. Brent W. Scott, chief of Navy chaplains, and Rear Adm. Gregory N. Todd, deputy chief of Chaplains and chaplain of the Marine Corps, offer greetings on the 245th anniversary of the Navy Chaplain Corps. The Navy Chaplain Corps was created by the Continental Congress on Nov. 28, 1775. Today, over 1,000 active and reserve component chaplains provide religious ministry to Sailors, Marines, and Coastguardsmen around the world. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyle Moore)