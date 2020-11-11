II MEF Celebrates the 245th Marine Corps Birthday During MEFEX 21.1

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with II Marine Expeditionary Force observe the 245th Marine Corps Birthday during Marine Expeditionary Force Exercise 21.1, Fort A.P. Hill, VA, Nov. 11, 2020. MEFEX 21.1 builds on existing relationships through a continuum of partnership, interoperability, integration, and interdependence. Exercises with allies and partners enhance staff proficiency and facilitate II MEF’s ability to fight and win in major combat operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance CPl. Samuel Lyden)