U.S. Marines with II Marine Expeditionary Force observe the 245th Marine Corps Birthday during Marine Expeditionary Force Exercise 21.1, Fort A.P. Hill, VA, Nov. 11, 2020. MEFEX 21.1 builds on existing relationships through a continuum of partnership, interoperability, integration, and interdependence. Exercises with allies and partners enhance staff proficiency and facilitate II MEF’s ability to fight and win in major combat operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance CPl. Samuel Lyden)
|11.11.2020
|11.17.2020 13:42
|Package
|773013
|201111-M-PK495-090
|1
|DOD_108066591
|00:02:30
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|1
|1
|0
This work, II MEF Celebrates the 245th Marine Corps Birthday During MEFEX 21.1, by LCpl Samuel Lyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
