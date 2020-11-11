Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    II MEF Celebrates the 245th Marine Corps Birthday During MEFEX 21.1

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Samuel Lyden 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines with II Marine Expeditionary Force observe the 245th Marine Corps Birthday during Marine Expeditionary Force Exercise 21.1, Fort A.P. Hill, VA, Nov. 11, 2020. MEFEX 21.1 builds on existing relationships through a continuum of partnership, interoperability, integration, and interdependence. Exercises with allies and partners enhance staff proficiency and facilitate II MEF’s ability to fight and win in major combat operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance CPl. Samuel Lyden)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2020
    Date Posted: 11.17.2020 13:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 773013
    VIRIN: 201111-M-PK495-090
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108066591
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, II MEF Celebrates the 245th Marine Corps Birthday During MEFEX 21.1, by LCpl Samuel Lyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Train
    Fight
    Win
    II MEF
    MEFEX 21.1

