WSMR COVID-19 Update 127

WSMR Commander Brig. Gen. David Trybula talks about the recent uptick in COVID cases nationwide, and makes the difficult decision to cancel Halloween events on WSMR.
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2020 12:39
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|773009
|VIRIN:
|201027-A-UY615-354
|Filename:
|DOD_108066487
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
