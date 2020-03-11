Video footage from Nov. 3, 2020 of the 55th Rescue Squadron completing a series of rescue procedures off the coast of California.
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2020 10:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|772999
|VIRIN:
|201103-F-CL785-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108066263
|Length:
|00:08:09
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 55th RQS Training at San Diego, by A1C Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
