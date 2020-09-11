Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    501st Combat Support Wing Veterans Day Ceremony 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED KINGDOM

    11.09.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Thomasson 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    A recording of the COVID-safe Veterans Day ceremony at Cambridge American Cemetery in Cambridgeshire.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.17.2020 08:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772988
    VIRIN: 201109-F-NC256-002
    Filename: DOD_108066085
    Length: 00:11:37
    Location: GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 501st Combat Support Wing Veterans Day Ceremony 2020, by TSgt Aaron Thomasson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Veterans Day
    501st
    501
    Combat Support Wing
    501CSW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT