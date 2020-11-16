The U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA), and U.S. Navy sailors aboard the USS John Finn (DDG-113), an Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) System-equipped destroyer, intercepted and destroyed a threat-representative Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) target with a Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block IIA missile during a flight test demonstration in the broad ocean area northeast of Hawaii, Nov. 16.
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2020 08:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|772985
|VIRIN:
|201117-A-N1234-002-CC
|Filename:
|DOD_108066068
|Length:
|00:03:49
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, FTM-44 Mission Video, by Mark Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
