Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    FTM-44 Mission Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.16.2020

    Video by Mark Wright 

    Missile Defense Agency

    The U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA), and U.S. Navy sailors aboard the USS John Finn (DDG-113), an Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) System-equipped destroyer, intercepted and destroyed a threat-representative Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) target with a Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block IIA missile during a flight test demonstration in the broad ocean area northeast of Hawaii, Nov. 16.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2020
    Date Posted: 11.17.2020 08:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 772985
    VIRIN: 201117-A-N1234-002-CC
    Filename: DOD_108066068
    Length: 00:03:49
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FTM-44 Mission Video, by Mark Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MDA
    FTM-44

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT