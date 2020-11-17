Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Rap, Meet Fire Support Hero, Joe Sousa

    UNITED STATES

    11.17.2020

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Watch the DLA Rap, a new talk show that lets you get up close and personal with DLA people and programs. On the first episode meet Fire Support Hero, Joe Sousa, DLA Distribution San Joaquin. Joe tells us how he and his team work hard to support firefighters who are putting their lives on the line to battle forest fires. For more information about DLA, visit: www.dla.mil

    Date Taken: 11.17.2020
    Date Posted: 11.17.2020 08:24
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 772979
    VIRIN: 201117-D-LU733-988
    PIN: 505741
    Filename: DOD_108066058
    Length: 00:04:23
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Rap, Meet Fire Support Hero, Joe Sousa, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DLA Rap Defense Logistics Agency

