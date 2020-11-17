Watch the DLA Rap, a new talk show that lets you get up close and personal with DLA people and programs. On the first episode meet Fire Support Hero, Joe Sousa, DLA Distribution San Joaquin. Joe tells us how he and his team work hard to support firefighters who are putting their lives on the line to battle forest fires. For more information about DLA, visit: www.dla.mil
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2020 08:24
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|772979
|VIRIN:
|201117-D-LU733-988
|PIN:
|505741
|Filename:
|DOD_108066058
|Length:
|00:04:23
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DLA Rap, Meet Fire Support Hero, Joe Sousa, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT