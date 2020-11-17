DLA Rap, Meet Fire Support Hero, Joe Sousa

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Watch the DLA Rap, a new talk show that lets you get up close and personal with DLA people and programs. On the first episode meet Fire Support Hero, Joe Sousa, DLA Distribution San Joaquin. Joe tells us how he and his team work hard to support firefighters who are putting their lives on the line to battle forest fires. For more information about DLA, visit: www.dla.mil