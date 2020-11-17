Armed Forces Ukraine's 58th Separate Motorifle Brigade conducts field training exercises in Lviv Ukraine.
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2020 08:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|772974
|VIRIN:
|201117-A-BO958-565
|Filename:
|DOD_108066044
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|LVIV, UA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, US Army Advisers observe Ukrainian platoon attack, by SGT Gregory Glosser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
