    US Army Advisers observe Ukrainian platoon attack

    LVIV, UKRAINE

    11.17.2020

    Video by Sgt. Gregory Glosser 

    33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Armed Forces Ukraine's 58th Separate Motorifle Brigade conducts field training exercises in Lviv Ukraine.

    Date Taken: 11.17.2020
    Date Posted: 11.17.2020 08:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 772974
    VIRIN: 201117-A-BO958-565
    Filename: DOD_108066044
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: LVIV, UA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Army Advisers observe Ukrainian platoon attack, by SGT Gregory Glosser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Partnerships
    Ukraine
    RapidTrident
    StrongEurope
    JMTG-U
    PartnerStrong
    SteadyPresence
    KnowYourMil
    BuildRelationship
    ArmyLife SupportUkraine

