Sharing a common heritage dating back to Nov. 17, 1775, on this day in history the Air Defense Artillery and Field Artillery Corps celebrate the Regiment of Artillery's anniversary.
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2020 07:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|772972
|VIRIN:
|201111-A-CQ626-063
|Filename:
|DOD_108066013
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Defense Artillery Anniversary, by SSG Jane Merkley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
