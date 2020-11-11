Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Defense Artillery Anniversary

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jane Merkley 

    32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Sharing a common heritage dating back to Nov. 17, 1775, on this day in history the Air Defense Artillery and Field Artillery Corps celebrate the Regiment of Artillery's anniversary.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2020
    Date Posted: 11.17.2020 07:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 772972
    VIRIN: 201111-A-CQ626-063
    Filename: DOD_108066013
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Defense Artillery Anniversary, by SSG Jane Merkley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Defense Artillery
    ADA
    Air Defense

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT