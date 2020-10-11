LANDSTUHL, Germany – Landstuhl Regional Medical Center held an Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony where Command Sgt. Maj. Fergus Joseph was welcomed as the hospital’s command sergeant major, at LRMC, Nov. 10.
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2020 05:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|772964
|VIRIN:
|201110-A-EK666-290
|Filename:
|DOD_108065941
|Length:
|00:22:11
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, LRMC welcomes new top enlisted, by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT