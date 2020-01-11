Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint & Lethal: U.S. Army and Marine Corps Participate in Orient Shield 21-1

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.01.2020

    Video by Cpl. Carla O 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Soldiers with U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan participate in Orient Shield 21-1, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 1, 2020. UH-60L Blachawk Helicopters act as air and multi-domain sensors that can identify and relay targeting information to fire support coordination centers, building a synchronized common operational picture in the battle space. This capability allows commanders to utilize timely information to identify, track and engage high pay-off targets. Orient Shield 21-1 is the largest U.S. Army field training exercise in Japan that tests and refines multi-domain operations. This year OS 21-1 is being conducted concurrently with exercise Keen Sword 21. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Carla O)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2020
    Date Posted: 11.17.2020 07:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772960
    VIRIN: 201101-M-QT612-044
    Filename: DOD_108065878
    Length: 00:04:11
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Joint & Lethal: U.S. Army and Marine Corps Participate in Orient Shield 21-1, by Cpl Carla O, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joint
    Kadena
    Japan
    Okinawa
    Blackhawk
    US Army
    USA
    UH-60
    Orient Shield
    Multi-domain
    Orient Shield 21-1

