Joint & Lethal: U.S. Army and Marine Corps Participate in Orient Shield 21-1

U.S. Soldiers with U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan participate in Orient Shield 21-1, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 1, 2020. UH-60L Blachawk Helicopters act as air and multi-domain sensors that can identify and relay targeting information to fire support coordination centers, building a synchronized common operational picture in the battle space. This capability allows commanders to utilize timely information to identify, track and engage high pay-off targets. Orient Shield 21-1 is the largest U.S. Army field training exercise in Japan that tests and refines multi-domain operations. This year OS 21-1 is being conducted concurrently with exercise Keen Sword 21. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Carla O)