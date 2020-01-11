U.S. Soldiers with U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan participate in Orient Shield 21-1, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 1, 2020. UH-60L Blachawk Helicopters act as air and multi-domain sensors that can identify and relay targeting information to fire support coordination centers, building a synchronized common operational picture in the battle space. This capability allows commanders to utilize timely information to identify, track and engage high pay-off targets. Orient Shield 21-1 is the largest U.S. Army field training exercise in Japan that tests and refines multi-domain operations. This year OS 21-1 is being conducted concurrently with exercise Keen Sword 21. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Carla O)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2020 07:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|772960
|VIRIN:
|201101-M-QT612-044
|Filename:
|DOD_108065878
|Length:
|00:04:11
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Joint & Lethal: U.S. Army and Marine Corps Participate in Orient Shield 21-1, by Cpl Carla O, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT