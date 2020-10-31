Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint & Lethal: U.S. Army and Marine Corps Participate in Orient Shield 21-1

    KIN RED BEACH TRAINING AREA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.31.2020

    Video by Cpl. Carla O 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Army and U.S. Marines conduct joint amphibious raids and dry fire long-range precision fires as part of Orient Shield 21-1, at Kin Red Beach Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 31, 2020. Soldiers with A Battery, 1-94 Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, and U.S. Marines with Battery R, 3d Battalion 12th Marines, 3rd Marine Division, III MEF, embarked and disembarked multiple M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems onto Logistics Support Vessel-4. This type of live training helps validate joint tactics, techniques, and procedures, while demonstrating the lethality of joint force integration. Orient Shield 21-1 is the largest U.S. Army field training exercise in Japan that tests and refines multi-domain operations. This year OS 21-1 is being conducted concurrently with Exercise Keen Sword 21. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Carla O)

    Font ID:
    1st Luke Luccioni -- Platoon Commander, Btry R, 3rd Bn, 12th Marines (07:29)
    Capt. William Foard -- Commander, A Battery, 194th Field Artillery Bn (27:20)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2020
    Date Posted: 11.17.2020 07:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 772959
    VIRIN: 201031-M-QT612-870
    Filename: DOD_108065875
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KIN RED BEACH TRAINING AREA, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint & Lethal: U.S. Army and Marine Corps Participate in Orient Shield 21-1, by Cpl Carla O, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint
    Japan
    Okinawa
    HIMARS
    Amphibious
    US Army
    USA
    III MEF
    Orient Shield
    Keen Sword
    3/12
    Multi-domain
    Orient Shield 21-1

