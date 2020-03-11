Joint & Lethal: U.S. Army and Marine Corps Participate in Orient Shield 21-1

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army and U.S. Marines participate in Orient Shield 21-1, at various locations on Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 26 - Nov. 6, 2020. Orient Shield 21-1 is the largest U.S. Army field training exercise in Japan that tests and refines multi-domain operations. This year OS 21-1 is being conducted concurrently during exercise Keen Sword 21. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Carla O)



Maj. Gen. Viet Luong -- Commanding General, U.S. Army Japan (03:39)

Capt. Daniel Barbella -- Commander, A Co, US Army Aviation Bn Japan (20:20)

WO Mathias Kitz -- Targeting Officer, 17th Field Artillery Bn (29:18)

1st Luke Luccioni -- Platoon Commander, Btry R, 3rd Bn, 12th Marines (43:20)