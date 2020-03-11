Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Joint & Lethal: U.S. Army and Marine Corps Participate in Orient Shield 21-1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.03.2020

    Video by Cpl. Carla O 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Army and U.S. Marines participate in Orient Shield 21-1, at various locations on Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 26 - Nov. 6, 2020. Orient Shield 21-1 is the largest U.S. Army field training exercise in Japan that tests and refines multi-domain operations. This year OS 21-1 is being conducted concurrently during exercise Keen Sword 21. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Carla O)

    Font ID:
    Maj. Gen. Viet Luong -- Commanding General, U.S. Army Japan (03:39)
    Capt. Daniel Barbella -- Commander, A Co, US Army Aviation Bn Japan (20:20)
    WO Mathias Kitz -- Targeting Officer, 17th Field Artillery Bn (29:18)
    1st Luke Luccioni -- Platoon Commander, Btry R, 3rd Bn, 12th Marines (43:20)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.17.2020 07:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 772958
    VIRIN: 201103-M-QT612-740
    Filename: DOD_108065874
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint & Lethal: U.S. Army and Marine Corps Participate in Orient Shield 21-1, by Cpl Carla O, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint
    Kadena
    Japan
    Okinawa
    HIMARS
    Blackhawk
    Amphibious
    US Army
    USA
    UH-60
    III MEF
    Orient Shield
    Keen Sword
    3/12
    Multi-domain
    Link-16
    Orient Shield 21-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT