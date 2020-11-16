Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SGM Troy Carter - Thanksgiving Greeting

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.16.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Troy Carter, 42nd Regional Support Group, New Jersey National Guard, gives a Thanksgiving greeting to her family back home. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Denita Allen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2020
    Date Posted: 11.17.2020 06:03
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 772954
    VIRIN: 201117-Z-HN930-0004
    PIN: 4
    Filename: DOD_108065870
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Hometown: WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ, US

    TAGS

    Thanksgiving
    Holiday Greeting
    New Jersey National Guard
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    CJTF-OIR
    42D RSG

