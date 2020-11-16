U.S. Army Capt. Stephanie Campagna, 42nd Regional Support Group, New Jersey National Guard, gives a Thanksgiving greeting to her family back home. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Denita Allen)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2020 06:03
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|772952
|VIRIN:
|201117-Z-HN930-0003
|PIN:
|3
|Filename:
|DOD_108065867
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Hometown:
|TOMS RIVER, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CPT Stephanie Campagna - Thanksgiving Greeting, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT