    B-Roll: Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dallas Garza, Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Marwan Ghabour, and Army Staff Sgt. Kyle McKee

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dallas Garza of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Marwan Ghabour of Marlborough, Massachusetts, and Army Staff Sgt. Kyle McKee of Painesville, Ohio, Nov. 16, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Garza, Ghabour and McKee were assigned to Aviation Company, Task Force Sinai. (U.S. Air Force Video courtesy Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2020
    Date Posted: 11.16.2020 23:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772937
    VIRIN: 201116-F-F3100-1001
    Filename: DOD_108065612
    Length: 00:04:35
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
    Hometown: MARLBOROUGH, MA, US
    Hometown: PAINESVILLE, OH, US

    Dignified Transfer
    Dover Air Force Base
    AFMAO
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

