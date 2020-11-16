Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd ID West Point vs GSU Spirit Video 2020

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dean Gannon 

    3rd Infantry Division

    3rd ID West Point vs Georgia Southern University Eagles Spirit Video 2020

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2020
    Date Posted: 11.16.2020 20:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 772932
    VIRIN: 201116-A-JA711-001
    Filename: DOD_108065413
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd ID West Point vs GSU Spirit Video 2020, by SSG Dean Gannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    football
    Army football
    3rd infantry division
    Black Knights
    West Point
    3rd ID
    U.S. Military Academy
    Army
    GSU
    spirit video
    Rock of the Marne
    Georgia Southern University

