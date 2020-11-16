2020 Virtual Education Fair - Education Services Officer Intro

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/772927" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Join us as Ms. Gerri Tuck, Fort Wainwright Education Services Officer, explains how it is more important than ever that Soldiers and Families are aware of the many educational avenues, programs and services the Army makes available for furthering your education.



Fort Wainwright is adjusting how we do business during this time of social distancing and COVID-related adaptations. This year, the education fair will be a virtual event, so you can browse the offerings from the safety of your home or office.



Be sure to check out this year’s event by visiting the link below. Education center staff and many local schools, colleges and program representatives are standing by to answer your questions and help you explore what’s best for you.



https://home.army.mil/alaska/index.php/fort-wainwright/garrison/DHR/education-center