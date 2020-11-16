Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2020 Virtual Education Fair - Education Services Officer Intro

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2020

    Video by Brian Schlumbohm 

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    Join us as Ms. Gerri Tuck, Fort Wainwright Education Services Officer, explains how it is more important than ever that Soldiers and Families are aware of the many educational avenues, programs and services the Army makes available for furthering your education.

    Fort Wainwright is adjusting how we do business during this time of social distancing and COVID-related adaptations. This year, the education fair will be a virtual event, so you can browse the offerings from the safety of your home or office.

    Be sure to check out this year’s event by visiting the link below. Education center staff and many local schools, colleges and program representatives are standing by to answer your questions and help you explore what’s best for you.

    https://home.army.mil/alaska/index.php/fort-wainwright/garrison/DHR/education-center

    Date Taken: 11.16.2020
    Date Posted: 11.16.2020 19:52
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 772927
    VIRIN: 201116-A-XA877-1002
    PIN: 1002
    Filename: DOD_108065306
    Length: 00:04:37
    Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US 

