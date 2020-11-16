Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Leadership shout outs to AFW2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.16.2020

    Video by Melissa Espinales 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Leaders from around the Air Force sent in shout outs recognizing the Virtual CARE Week and Warrior Care Month.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2020
    Date Posted: 11.16.2020 17:27
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 772917
    VIRIN: 201116-F-OR487-003
    PIN: 201116
    Filename: DOD_108065234
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leadership shout outs to AFW2, by Melissa Espinales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    shout outs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT