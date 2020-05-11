Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Air Power: 191st Air Refueling Squadron Refuels P-8 Poseidon

    UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Danielle Charmichael 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    U.S. Air Force crewmembers on a KC-135 Stratotanker refuel a U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon over eastern Idaho on November 5, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.16.2020 17:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772914
    VIRIN: 201105-F-EN152-0001
    Filename: DOD_108065178
    Length: 00:04:40
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Air Power: 191st Air Refueling Squadron Refuels P-8 Poseidon, by SrA Danielle Charmichael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    mountains
    pilot
    tanker
    aircrew
    joint force
    flight
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Navy
    winter
    aerial refuel
    boom operator
    breakaway

