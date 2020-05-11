Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and French Army Soldiers participate in desert commando course

    DJIBOUTI

    11.05.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Cydnie Williams 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    U.S. and French Army Soldiers participate in the French Desert Commando Course on Nov. 5th, 2020, at an undisclosed location in Djibouti. The 12-day course challenged both U.S. and French service members mentally and physically as they learned the fundamentals and overcome challenges of desert combat and survival.(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cydnie Williams)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.16.2020 16:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772912
    VIRIN: 201105-F-IY107-5002
    Filename: DOD_108065168
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: DJ

    Djibouti
    combat
    obstacle course
    tactics
    AFRICOM
    survival
    1CTCS
    CJTF-HOA
    training
    french army
    commando course
    water course

