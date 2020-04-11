The leaders in 3rd Battalion, 13th Field Artillery Regiment are putting people first. They recently held Diamond Action Week to stand-up to the three corrosives in the Army: suicides, racism/extremism, and sexual assault/harassment. The Red Dragons had open discussions and listening sessions with Soldiers and family members to create a better understanding of the way ahead.
