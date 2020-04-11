Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Diamond Action Week

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Video by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    The leaders in 3rd Battalion, 13th Field Artillery Regiment are putting people first. They recently held Diamond Action Week to stand-up to the three corrosives in the Army: suicides, racism/extremism, and sexual assault/harassment. The Red Dragons had open discussions and listening sessions with Soldiers and family members to create a better understanding of the way ahead.

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.16.2020 16:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 772910
    VIRIN: 201104-A-GO806-927
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_108065153
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Diamond Action Week, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    suicides
    sexual harassment
    sexual assault
    Fort Sill
    extremism
    Fires Center of Excellence
    racism
    people first
    75th Field Artillery Brigade
    Marie Pihulic
    open dialogue
    3-13th FA
    Diamond Action Week
    Corrie Brice
    three corrosives

