Beale Air Force Base stepped up to support other agencies by providing JPTS fuel shipments. This is a great demonstration of how our 9th Logistics Readiness Squadron is able to take on new challenges and adapt at a moment's notice.
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2020 17:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|772905
|VIRIN:
|201113-F-WF370-563
|Filename:
|DOD_108064962
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JPTS Fuel Shipments, by Amn Luis Ruiz-Vazquez, identified by DVIDS
