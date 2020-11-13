Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JPTS Fuel Shipments

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2020

    Video by Airman Luis Ruiz-Vazquez 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    Beale Air Force Base stepped up to support other agencies by providing JPTS fuel shipments. This is a great demonstration of how our 9th Logistics Readiness Squadron is able to take on new challenges and adapt at a moment's notice.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2020
    Date Posted: 11.16.2020 17:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 772905
    VIRIN: 201113-F-WF370-563
    Filename: DOD_108064962
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JPTS Fuel Shipments, by Amn Luis Ruiz-Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    9th Reconnaissance Wing
    9rw
    Recce Town
    9th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    JPTS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT