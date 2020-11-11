Checkered Flag 21-1

Checkered Flag is a large-force exercise that fosters interoperability through the incorporation of forth and fifth-generation aircraft in combat training. The 21-1 iteration of the exercise was held at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 2-9, 2020. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Anabel Del Valle)
|11.11.2020
|11.16.2020 15:26
|Video Productions
|772903
|201116-F-PU499-0001
|DOD_108064894
|00:01:33
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|2
|2
|0
