    Checkered Flag 21-1

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2020

    Video by Airman Anabel Del Valle 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Checkered Flag is a large-force exercise that fosters interoperability through the incorporation of forth and fifth-generation aircraft in combat training. The 21-1 iteration of the exercise was held at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 2-9, 2020. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Anabel Del Valle)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2020
    Date Posted: 11.16.2020 15:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 772903
    VIRIN: 201116-F-PU499-0001
    Filename: DOD_108064894
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Checkered Flag 21-1, by Amn Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    combat training
    exercise
    Tyndall
    325th Fighter Wing
    CheckeredFlag211

