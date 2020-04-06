Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SFC Alexander Salinas AIM2 Interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Video by Sgt. Leon Cook 

    174th Infantry Brigade

    Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Salinas, a cavalry scout observer coach/trainer with the 174th Infantry Brigade, talks about the unit and his job partnering with Reserve and National Guard units.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.16.2020 11:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 772876
    VIRIN: 200604-A-SF231-001
    Filename: DOD_108064344
    Length: 00:04:47
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SFC Alexander Salinas AIM2 Interview, by SGT Leon Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    First Army
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    174th Infantry Brigade
    JBMDL
    AIM2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT