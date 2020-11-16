Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NRC's Diversity and Outreach Team Visits Washington

    UNITED STATES

    11.16.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary S Eshleman 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    201116-N-VS214-047 WASHINGTON, D.C. - Navy Recruiting Command's Outreach and Diversity team travels to Washington, D.C. to spread the word about the Navy's mission to increase its diversity. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zachary Eshleman/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2020
    Date Posted: 11.16.2020 11:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 772870
    VIRIN: 201116-N-VS214-047
    Filename: DOD_108064287
    Length: 00:05:14
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NRC's Diversity and Outreach Team Visits Washington, by PO2 Zachary S Eshleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Diversity Events and Recognition

    TAGS

    Navy Recruiting Command
    n10
    outreach and diversity

