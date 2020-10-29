Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Native American Indian History Month Observance 2020

    UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Video by Robert Stein 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation and Missile Center

    Team Redstone Native American Indian Heritage Month observance hosted by U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center. The speaker is Mr. Paul Matheny, a retired member of the U.S. Navy with the North Alabama Cherokee Tribe. Mr. Matheny reflects on the achievements and contributions of Native Americans to both the Army and our nation.

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 11.16.2020 10:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772867
    VIRIN: 201116-A-BP103-100
    Filename: DOD_108064241
    Length: 00:44:25
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Native American Indian History Month Observance 2020, by Robert Stein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Native American Indian Heritage Month (NAIHM)

