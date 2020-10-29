Native American Indian History Month Observance 2020

Team Redstone Native American Indian Heritage Month observance hosted by U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center. The speaker is Mr. Paul Matheny, a retired member of the U.S. Navy with the North Alabama Cherokee Tribe. Mr. Matheny reflects on the achievements and contributions of Native Americans to both the Army and our nation.
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2020
