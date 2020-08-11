Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    130th AW Update: Educational Benefits Process Update

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Tria Clark, from the Recruiting & Retention office, explains the deadlines and process to ensure your tuition assistance and G.I. Bill benefits are processed correctly, and you are on track.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2020
    Date Posted: 11.16.2020 10:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 772864
    VIRIN: 201108-Z-QM802-002
    Filename: DOD_108064164
    Length: 00:04:07
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 130th AW Update: Educational Benefits Process Update, by MSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WVANG
    130th AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT