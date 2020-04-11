Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Joint Base Langley Eustis COVID deployment operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class John Foister 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Joint Base Langley Eustis deploys F-22 Raptors and supporting personnel during the COVID-19 global pandemic. This package visualizes several aspects of how operations appear.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.16.2020 11:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772848
    VIRIN: 201104-F-XR528-996
    Filename: DOD_108064039
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base Langley Eustis COVID deployment operations, by A1C John Foister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Langley Air Force Base

    Raptor

    Cargo

    Deployment

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    F-22A Raptor

    Jet Aircraft Pilot

    TAGS

    Deploy
    F-22
    Jets
    Langley
    Langley Air Force Base
    Pandemic
    Downrange
    Raptor
    F-22 Raptor
    Cargo
    Deployment
    Corona
    Rapid
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    1st Fighter Wing
    JBLE
    F-22A Raptor
    1 Fighter Wing
    1FW
    A1C John Foister
    Foister
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    COVID 19
    COVID
    John Foister
    Global Pandemic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT