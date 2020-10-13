Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFNORTH Battalion M17 pistol training

    CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BELGIUM

    10.13.2020

    Video by Pascal Demeuldre 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Lt. Colonel Violette Amanda, Lt. Colonel Mark Hayes and Master Sgt. Thomas Aaron, all assigned to Allied Forces North Battalion (AFNORTH), participe during the M17 pistol training, in Chièvres Air base, Belgium, Oct. 13, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Pascal Demeuldre)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2020
    Date Posted: 11.16.2020 10:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772841
    VIRIN: 201013-A-RX599-1001
    Filename: DOD_108063931
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFNORTH Battalion M17 pistol training, by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    """StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope"""

