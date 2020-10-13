U.S. Army Lt. Colonel Violette Amanda, Lt. Colonel Mark Hayes and Master Sgt. Thomas Aaron, all assigned to Allied Forces North Battalion (AFNORTH), participe during the M17 pistol training, in Chièvres Air base, Belgium, Oct. 13, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Pascal Demeuldre)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2020 10:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|772841
|VIRIN:
|201013-A-RX599-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108063931
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFNORTH Battalion M17 pistol training, by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT