The 422nd Fire Emergency Services detachment at RAF Fairford recently put a new fire truck into service. The vehicle, a Rosenbauer PANTHER, delivers state-of-the-art capabilities to RAF Fairford’s airfield firefighting mission.
The PANTHER comes with a new ultra-high pressure firefighting system, which allows firefighters to operate it at full capacity for over ten minutes, which more than doubles the system’s effectiveness when compared to the previous vehicle. It also has a number of other upgrades that improve quality-of-life and work capacity for the crews.
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2020 05:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|772840
|VIRIN:
|201116-A-VS137-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108063882
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, RAF Fairford receives new fire. truck, by SrA Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS
