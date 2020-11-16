Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Fairford receives new fire. truck

    RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.16.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    The 422nd Fire Emergency Services detachment at RAF Fairford recently put a new fire truck into service. The vehicle, a Rosenbauer PANTHER, delivers state-of-the-art capabilities to RAF Fairford’s airfield firefighting mission.


    The PANTHER comes with a new ultra-high pressure firefighting system, which allows firefighters to operate it at full capacity for over ten minutes, which more than doubles the system’s effectiveness when compared to the previous vehicle. It also has a number of other upgrades that improve quality-of-life and work capacity for the crews.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2020
    Date Posted: 11.16.2020 05:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 772840
    VIRIN: 201116-A-VS137-001
    Filename: DOD_108063882
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, GB

    TAGS

    RAF Fairford
    safety
    USAFE
    DOD
    England
    Royal Air Force
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    Firefighters
    training
    501st Combat Support Wing
    Fire Emergency services
    Rosenbauer PANTHER
    422d CES
    422d FES

