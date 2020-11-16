RAF Fairford receives new fire. truck

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 422nd Fire Emergency Services detachment at RAF Fairford recently put a new fire truck into service. The vehicle, a Rosenbauer PANTHER, delivers state-of-the-art capabilities to RAF Fairford’s airfield firefighting mission.





The PANTHER comes with a new ultra-high pressure firefighting system, which allows firefighters to operate it at full capacity for over ten minutes, which more than doubles the system’s effectiveness when compared to the previous vehicle. It also has a number of other upgrades that improve quality-of-life and work capacity for the crews.