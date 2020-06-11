Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Judicious Activation Flight Line Instagram

    ITALY

    11.06.2020

    Video by Pfc. Trinity Carter 

    AFN Vicenza

    Judicious Activation is a joint effort involving the 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team that tests AFRICOM’s crisis response capabilities and readiness in the region, Nov. 06, 2020. U.S. Army Video by SPC Trinity Carter/ AFN Vicenza.

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.16.2020 04:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 772834
    VIRIN: 201106-A-FF323-007
    PIN: 7
    Filename: DOD_108063844
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: IT

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Judicious Activation Flight Line Instagram, by PFC Trinity Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Paratroopers
    U.S. Army Europe
    combat ready
    EUCOM
    U.S. Army
    community event
    lethal
    agile
    7th ATC
    AFN Vicenza
    StrongEurope
    involved

