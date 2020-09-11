The KC-135R Stratotanker delivers USCENTCOM a global reach aerial refueling capability to support joint and coalition aircraft that provide war-winning airpower throughout the USCENTCOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Roslyn Ward)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2020 03:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|772826
|VIRIN:
|201110-F-XN348-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_108063805
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, KC-135R Stratotanker refuels F-16C Fighting Falcon and F-15E Strike Eagle, by SrA Roslyn Ward, identified by DVIDS
