    KC-135R Stratotanker refuels F-16C Fighting Falcon and F-15E Strike Eagle

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.09.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Roslyn Ward 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    The KC-135R Stratotanker delivers USCENTCOM a global reach aerial refueling capability to support joint and coalition aircraft that provide war-winning airpower throughout the USCENTCOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Roslyn Ward)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.16.2020 03:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 772826
    VIRIN: 201110-F-XN348-9001
    Filename: DOD_108063805
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    This work, KC-135R Stratotanker refuels F-16C Fighting Falcon and F-15E Strike Eagle, by SrA Roslyn Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    social media
    1CTCS
    AFCENT
    U.S. Air Force
    In-flight refueling
    F-16C Fighting Falcon
    50th EARS
    F-15E Strike Eagle KC-135R Stratotanker

