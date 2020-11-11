Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brigade S4 speaks on Native American heritage

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    11.11.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael West 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    Maj. Walter Sprengeler, the brigade S4 for 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division speaks on his Native American heritage. Native Americans have proudly served in the United States military for more than 200 years and have participated with distinction in U.S. military actions.(U.S. Army Video by: Staff Sgt. Michael West)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brigade S4 speaks on Native American heritage, by SSG Michael West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    El Paso
    1AD
    OSS
    Native American Heritage Month
    Kuwait
    TF Spartan
    2ABCT

