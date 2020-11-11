Maj. Walter Sprengeler, the brigade S4 for 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division speaks on his Native American heritage. Native Americans have proudly served in the United States military for more than 200 years and have participated with distinction in U.S. military actions.(U.S. Army Video by: Staff Sgt. Michael West)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2020 01:56
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|772821
|VIRIN:
|201111-A-CE061-329
|Filename:
|DOD_108063785
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Hometown:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Brigade S4 speaks on Native American heritage, by SSG Michael West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
