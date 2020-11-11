Brigade S4 speaks on Native American heritage

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Walter Sprengeler, the brigade S4 for 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division speaks on his Native American heritage. Native Americans have proudly served in the United States military for more than 200 years and have participated with distinction in U.S. military actions.(U.S. Army Video by: Staff Sgt. Michael West)