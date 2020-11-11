Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    380th AEW Veterans Day Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    11.11.2020

    Courtesy Video

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    The 380th Air Expeditionary Wing held a ceremony to honor all who served at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 11, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2020
    Date Posted: 11.16.2020 01:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772819
    VIRIN: 201111-F-HJ760-1001
    Filename: DOD_108063772
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 380th AEW Veterans Day Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Central Command
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    U.S. Air Forces Central Command
    UAE
    AFCENT
    USAFCENT
    Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    380th Air Expeditionary Wing
    380 AEW
    ADAB
    Al Dhafra Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT