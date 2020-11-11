The 380th Air Expeditionary Wing held a ceremony to honor all who served at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 11, 2020.
|11.11.2020
|11.16.2020 01:24
|B-Roll
|00:00:28
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
This work, 380th AEW Veterans Day Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
