Capt. Stephen Booth, 595th Transportation Brigade, sends Thanksgiving greetings to his family and friends in Saratoga Springs, New York, from Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Nov. 13, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2020 01:02
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|772817
|VIRIN:
|201113-A-VN697-101
|Filename:
|DOD_108063758
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Hometown:
|SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Capt. Booth Thanksgiving Message Nov 2020, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
