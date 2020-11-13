Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Capt. Booth Thanksgiving Message Nov 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    11.13.2020

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    595th Transportation Brigade

    Capt. Stephen Booth, 595th Transportation Brigade, sends Thanksgiving greetings to his family and friends in Saratoga Springs, New York, from Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Nov. 13, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2020
    Date Posted: 11.16.2020 01:02
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 772817
    VIRIN: 201113-A-VN697-101
    Filename: DOD_108063758
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Hometown: SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capt. Booth Thanksgiving Message Nov 2020, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Thanksgiving Greeting 2020

    TAGS

    Camp Arifjan
    Kuwait
    595th Transportation Brigade
    Thanksgiving 2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT