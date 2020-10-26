U.S. Marines train during the Artillery Relocation Training Program 20.3 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Oct. 18-Nov. 2, 2020. ARTP is a regularly scheduled training exercise conducted by several units within 3d Marine Division. The program provides essential live-fire training in regions throughout Japan to increase combat readiness, lethality and better support the U.S.-Japan Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hassanen Attabi)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2020 02:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|772814
|VIRIN:
|201026-M-AR498-566
|Filename:
|DOD_108063743
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ARTP 20.3, by LCpl Hassanen Attabi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT