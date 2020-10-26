Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ARTP 20.3

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    10.26.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Hassanen Attabi 

    3rd Marine Division   

    U.S. Marines train during the Artillery Relocation Training Program 20.3 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Oct. 18-Nov. 2, 2020. ARTP is a regularly scheduled training exercise conducted by several units within 3d Marine Division. The program provides essential live-fire training in regions throughout Japan to increase combat readiness, lethality and better support the U.S.-Japan Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hassanen Attabi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2020
    Date Posted: 11.16.2020 02:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 772814
    VIRIN: 201026-M-AR498-566
    Filename: DOD_108063743
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARTP 20.3, by LCpl Hassanen Attabi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #3dMarDiv #3dMarineDivision #Marines #USMarines #USMarineCorps #MarineCorps #USMC #IIIMEF #Riflemen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT