Marines with Battalion Landing Team (BLT), 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), participate in a squad competition at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 30, 2020. BLT 2/4 hosted a squad competition to enhance readiness and procedure familiarization. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brandon Salas)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2020 18:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|772810
|VIRIN:
|201030-M-PZ577-657
|Filename:
|DOD_108063647
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, BLT 2/4, 31st MEU compete in squad competition, by Cpl Brandon Salas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT