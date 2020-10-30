Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BLT 2/4, 31st MEU compete in squad competition

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.30.2020

    Video by Cpl. Brandon Salas 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    Marines with Battalion Landing Team (BLT), 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), participate in a squad competition at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 30, 2020. BLT 2/4 hosted a squad competition to enhance readiness and procedure familiarization. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brandon Salas)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 11.15.2020 18:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 772810
    VIRIN: 201030-M-PZ577-657
    Filename: DOD_108063647
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

