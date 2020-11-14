An application designed to consolidate Army readiness metrics to make them easier to track.
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2020 21:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|772802
|VIRIN:
|201114-A-BN725-655
|Filename:
|DOD_108063508
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, What will the Readiness App be able to do?, by MAJ Ryan Hignight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT