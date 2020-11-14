Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AZNG delivers Thanksgiving groceries

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis  

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Arizona National Guard service members served with local food banks and students from Chandler High School to provide Thanksgiving groceries - including turkeys, hams and vegetables - for Thanksgiving dinner to area residents of Chandler, Ariz., Nov. 14, 2020. The Arizona National Guard continues to support our local communities during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2020
    Date Posted: 11.14.2020 15:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772785
    VIRIN: 201114-Z-RC891-028
    Filename: DOD_108063371
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: CHANDLER, AZ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZNG delivers Thanksgiving groceries, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    National
    Guard
    Response
    Arizona National Guard
    Activation
    ANG
    PPE
    AZ
    Masks
    Support
    Soldiers
    Military
    Air Force
    NG
    Arizona
    Phoenix
    Army
    AZANG
    Food Bank
    NationalGuard
    AZNG
    AZARNG
    COVID-19
    COVID19c
    AZCV19
    WEGOTHISAZ
    TFOLOGAZ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT