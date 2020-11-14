AZNG delivers Thanksgiving groceries

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Arizona National Guard service members served with local food banks and students from Chandler High School to provide Thanksgiving groceries - including turkeys, hams and vegetables - for Thanksgiving dinner to area residents of Chandler, Ariz., Nov. 14, 2020. The Arizona National Guard continues to support our local communities during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)