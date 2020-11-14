Arizona National Guard service members served with local food banks and students from Chandler High School to provide Thanksgiving groceries - including turkeys, hams and vegetables - for Thanksgiving dinner to area residents of Chandler, Ariz., Nov. 14, 2020. The Arizona National Guard continues to support our local communities during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2020 15:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|CHANDLER, AZ, US
This work, AZNG delivers Thanksgiving groceries, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
