Coast Guard medevacs man 60 miles southeast of Martha's Vineyard

Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod rescue air crews medevaced a 50-year-old fisherman off the 128-foot commercial fishing vessel Persistence, 60 miles southeast of Martha's Vineyard, November 13, 2020. The man suffered a possible stroke and was transported to Providence Hospital for further care. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Cape Cod)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2020 10:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|772768
|VIRIN:
|201113-G-HT254-079
|Filename:
|DOD_108063268
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
