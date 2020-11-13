Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs man 60 miles southeast of Martha's Vineyard

    UNITED STATES

    11.13.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod rescue air crews medevaced a 50-year-old fisherman off the 128-foot commercial fishing vessel Persistence, 60 miles southeast of Martha's Vineyard, November 13, 2020. The man suffered a possible stroke and was transported to Providence Hospital for further care. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Cape Cod)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2020
    Date Posted: 11.14.2020 10:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772768
    VIRIN: 201113-G-HT254-079
    Filename: DOD_108063268
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Cape Cod
    medevac
    USCG
    Rhode Island
    Massachusetts
    MH-60 Jayhawk
    Air Station
    helicopter

