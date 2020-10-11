KC-135R Stratotanker refuels F-16C Fighting Falcon and F-15E Strike Eagle

A U.S. Air Force KC-135R Stratotanker aircrew from the 50th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron conducts in-flight refueling with F-16C Fighting Falcons and F-15E Strike Eagles over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Nov. 10, 2020. The KC-135R Stratotanker delivers USCENTCOM a global reach aerial refueling capability to support joint and coalition aircraft that provide war-winning airpower throughout the USCENTCOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Roslyn Ward)
