    KC-135R Stratotanker refuels F-16C Fighting Falcon

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.06.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Roslyn Ward 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135R Stratotanker aircrew from the 50th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron conducts in-flight refueling on a F-16C Fighting Falcon over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Nov. 6, 2020. The KC-135R Stratotanker delivers USCENTCOM a global reach aerial refueling capability to support joint and coalition aircraft that provide war-winning airpower throughout the USCENTCOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Roslyn Ward)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.14.2020 07:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772759
    VIRIN: 201106-F-XN348-7001
    Filename: DOD_108063152
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135R Stratotanker refuels F-16C Fighting Falcon, by SrA Roslyn Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1CTCS
    AFCENT
    U.S. Air Force
    KC-135R Stratotanker
    In-flight refueling
    F-16C Fighting Falcon
    50th EARS

