Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa 2020 Holiday shout out from U.S. Army Warrant Officer Shane Wilkinson to his friends and family in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2020 03:10
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|772755
|VIRIN:
|201114-F-HE813-471
|Filename:
|DOD_108063125
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|DJ
|Hometown:
|SIOUX FALLS, SD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CJTF-HOA 2020 Holiday Shout Out - U.S. Army Warrant Officer Shane Wilkinson, by SrA Kristin Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT