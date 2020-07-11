Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJTF-HOA 2020 Holiday Shout Out - U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher Beckley

    DJIBOUTI

    11.07.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Kristin Savage 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa 2020 Holiday shout out from U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher Beckley to his friends and family in Kansas City, Kansas, Milwaukee, WI and Green Bay, WI.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2020
    Date Posted: 11.14.2020 03:10
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 772751
    VIRIN: 201107-F-HE813-263
    Filename: DOD_108063121
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: DJ
    Hometown: KANSAS CITY, KS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJTF-HOA 2020 Holiday Shout Out - U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher Beckley, by SrA Kristin Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CJTF-HOA
    Holiday Season 2020
    Shout Out 2020

