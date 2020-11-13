Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VCSAF Retirement Ceremony

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity     

    Former Chief of Staff of the Air Force David L. Goldfein hosts a retirement ceremony for the longest-serving Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force, Gen. Stephen W. Wilson, at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2020
    Date Posted: 11.13.2020 17:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772728
    Filename: DOD_108062858
    Length: 00:56:34
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VCSAF Retirement Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chief of Staff of the Air Force
    CSAF
    Wilson
    retirement ceremony
    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling
    Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force
    Goldfein
    VCSAF
    David L. Goldfein
    Stephen W. Wilson

