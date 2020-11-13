Former Chief of Staff of the Air Force David L. Goldfein hosts a retirement ceremony for the longest-serving Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force, Gen. Stephen W. Wilson, at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling.
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2020 17:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|772728
|Filename:
|DOD_108062858
|Length:
|00:56:34
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, VCSAF Retirement Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
