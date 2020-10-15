Col. Kenneth McGhee from the 341st Operations Group has a message about the importance of completing skid and gravel training.
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2020 16:48
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|772715
|VIRIN:
|201015-F-LK108-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108062716
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Skid and gravel training, by SrA Chiyanna White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT