Marines and sailors reflect on the service members who lost their lives and their journey during the Battle of Fallujah in Fallujah, Iraq, Nov 7th through Dec 23rd, 2004. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Menelik Collins)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2020 15:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|772713
|VIRIN:
|201110-M-PR541-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108062713
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Battle of Fallujah, by Cpl Menelik Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
