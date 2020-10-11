Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Battle of Fallujah

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    Video by Cpl. Menelik Collins 

    II MEF Information Group

    Marines and sailors reflect on the service members who lost their lives and their journey during the Battle of Fallujah in Fallujah, Iraq, Nov 7th through Dec 23rd, 2004. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Menelik Collins)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.13.2020 15:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    This work, The Battle of Fallujah, by Cpl Menelik Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Remembrance
    Fallujah
    Iraq
    USMCNews

