AZNG serves local community food bank

Arizona National Guard service members prepared and delivered boxes of groceries to area residents Nov. 13, 2020 at a food bank Chandler, Ariz. The Arizona National Guard continues to support community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)
|11.13.2020
|11.13.2020 14:31
|B-Roll
|772708
|201113-Z-RC891-028
|DOD_108062557
|00:02:39
|CHANDLER, AZ, US
|0
|0
|0
