    8th Air Force Commander Visits 2nd Bomb Wing

    UNITED STATES

    11.12.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Christina Rios 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    8th Air Force Commander, Major General Mark Weatherington, visits Airmen of the 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana on 12 November 2020.

    Date Taken: 11.12.2020
    Date Posted: 11.13.2020 14:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 772704
    VIRIN: 201112-F-GE882-001
    Filename: DOD_108062544
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th Air Force Commander Visits 2nd Bomb Wing, by SrA Christina Rios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Barksdale AFB
    8th Air Force
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    AFGSC
    2BW
    2nd Bomb Wing

